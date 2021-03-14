Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Up 59.1% in February

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of FSNR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Freestone Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Freestone Resources
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Freestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.