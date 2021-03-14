Frontier Price Up 39% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $87.47 million and approximately $285.66 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.