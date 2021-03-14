FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $616.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.10 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $604.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FCN opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.14. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $268,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.9% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.