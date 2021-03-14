FTX Token (FTT) Trading 40.2% Higher This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $113.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

