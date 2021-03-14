FUD.finance (FUD) Price Tops $43.28 on Major Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for about $43.28 or 0.00072430 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $34,637.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.72 or 0.00446365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00061337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00511447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011291 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,414 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

