Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,044 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of First Financial worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Financial by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of THFF opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

