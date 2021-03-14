Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

