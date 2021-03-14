Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,248 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Exelixis by 75.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 32.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

