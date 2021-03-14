Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,806 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.83 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.