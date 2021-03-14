Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,742 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.41% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

KLXE stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

