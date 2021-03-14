Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

