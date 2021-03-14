Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,066 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,866,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $169.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $169.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

