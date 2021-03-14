Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of DermTech worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,514 shares of company stock worth $471,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.