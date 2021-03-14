Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,265 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Matador Resources worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

