Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 217,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

