Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

