Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 583,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

JOUT opened at $146.22 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $802,961. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

