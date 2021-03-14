Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after buying an additional 621,440 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 77,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

