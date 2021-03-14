Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,265 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Matador Resources worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $25.69 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

