Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

