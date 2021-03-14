Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of B. Riley Financial worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 133,645 shares of company stock worth $5,882,290. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.73%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.