Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Plantronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Plantronics by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 573,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NYSE:PLT opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

