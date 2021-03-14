Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.33 Million in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Par Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

