Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.06 Million in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 213,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of CURO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 76,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,277,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

