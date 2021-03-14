Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of DFIN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $991.80 million, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $30.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

