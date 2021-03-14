Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,631,000 after acquiring an additional 134,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 71,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 82,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

