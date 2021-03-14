Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Freshpet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.78 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

