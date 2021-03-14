Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.