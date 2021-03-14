Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,044 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of First Financial worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $624.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

