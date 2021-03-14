Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 67,965 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 104.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 221.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 85,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

FCF stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

