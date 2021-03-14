Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,904 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

