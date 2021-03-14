Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,714 Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 171.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,788,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $24.90 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $354.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

