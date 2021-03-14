Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,420 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Groupon worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

