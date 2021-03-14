Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Verso worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verso by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

