Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 455,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLH opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

