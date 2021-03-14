Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,887 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.