Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,010 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Immersion worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,855,652 shares of company stock valued at $40,004,416. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

