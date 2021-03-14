Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,545 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $14.90 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 97.56%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

