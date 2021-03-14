Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,510 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,333,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

