Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $70.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Macquarie boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

