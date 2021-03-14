Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,355 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 119,403 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,461,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,628.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

