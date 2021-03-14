Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,771 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.