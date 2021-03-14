Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,865 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,865 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of WisdomTree Investments worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

