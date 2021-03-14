Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,200 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of GrowGeneration worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 979.20 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

