Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,240 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,240 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Nautilus worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NLS opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.