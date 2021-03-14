Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,845 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.80% of HC2 worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCHC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HC2 by 132.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HC2 by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in HC2 by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCHC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

