Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,887 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,887 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 252,720 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

