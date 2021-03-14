Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,436 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of The Andersons worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Andersons by 181.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 32.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 66.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The Andersons stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

