Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,679 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $991.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.
In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
