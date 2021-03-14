Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,679 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $991.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.