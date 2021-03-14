Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,725 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 251,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

